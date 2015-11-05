By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
Thursday exhorted Indians to put thousands of tonnes of gold
stacked away in households and temples into productive use,
launching three programmes aimed at cutting massive imports of
the metal.
The government hopes the gold monetization scheme will
prompt families to deposit the metal in banks for interest while
the sovereign gold bond programme will cut physical demand,
though some experts reckon public response will be limited.
India's obsession with gold is rivalled only by China, with
the metal used widely in wedding gifts to brides, religious
donations and as an investment. The country has amassed about
20,000 tonnes of gold worth over $800 billion in family lockers
and temples.
Modi called the schemes an "icing on the cake".
"Gold has often been a source of women's empowerment in
Indian society, and these schemes will underscore that sense of
empowerment," he said.
Last year India spent about 1.7 percent of its GDP on gold
imports that range between 800-1,000 tonnes annually.
The deposited gold will be auctioned off from time to time
to meet domestic demand for jewellery and coins.
"These schemes will be transformative for the Indian gold
industry," said Somasundaram PR, World Gold Council's managing
director in India. "However, the expectations from the schemes
in the short term must be tempered as it will take time to build
the infrastructure and products and for customer acceptance to
grow."
Industry experts said many prospective depositors will not
take the scheme due to concerns that the tax department could
question the source of gold, while others may find conventional
bank deposit rates of about 8 percent more attractive.
