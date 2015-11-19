By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 19 A gold deposit scheme launched
amid fanfare by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks
ago has so far attracted only 400 grammes, an industry official
said on Thursday, out of a national hoard estimated at 20,000
tonnes.
Modi has urged Indians to put gold stashed in homes and
temples in the bank, offering modest rates of interest that
earlier schemes have lacked. His government has also launched
'paper' gold in the form of gold-backed bonds.
A shortage of centres to assay the gold being put on deposit
is a problem that the government has agreed to address, said
Anil Sankhwal, the northern regional chairman of India's Gem and
Jewellery Export Promotion Council.
"Only 400 grammes have been deposited so far," Sankhwal told
reporters after meeting financial ministry officials. "The
government has agreed to review the scheme and open more centres
for gold testing and depositing in banks."
Indians have a deep attachment to gold, which they value not
just as a wedding gift but also as a way to keep wealth away
from the prying eyes of tax collectors.
That, say experts, will make it a challenge to wean them off
the yellow metal and put the vast store of wealth to work in
India's undersized financial system, funding investments that
Modi hopes would promote economic growth and create jobs.
A finance ministry official said the government had agreed
to increase the number of testing centres and refineries
involved in the scheme. There are 29 testing centres and four
refineries currently accredited to it.
The number of testing centres would increase to 55, and
refineries to 20, by the end of the year.
Another scheme, to mint India's own series of gold coins, is
going a bit better than the deposit scheme.
Buyers have acquired 6,200 of the Ashoka Chakra coins -
which carry the symbol of a 24-spoke circle that also graces the
Indian national flag and has its origins in Buddhism.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)