SINGAPORE/MUMBAI Dec 2 A senior Indian
government official floated the idea this week of setting up a
national gold exchange to overhaul physical trade in the world's
second-biggest bullion market.
Such a platform could provide transparency and establish a
price benchmark in the market, though some in the industry said
more changes were needed before such a plan might work.
"This is just an idea. Can we think of a gold exchange where
there can be transparent trading? A platform where those who
have surplus gold can sell it to those in requirement,"
Shaktikanta Das, the economic affairs secretary at the finance
ministry, was quoted as saying in local media on Tuesday.
Das has asked the industry to come up with a concrete
proposal for an exchange, according to reports.
The comment follows the recent launch of gold monetisation
and sovereign bond schemes in an effort to mobilise India's gold
hoard and reduce imports.
A physical gold exchange is likely to mean jewellery makers,
retailers and banks buy and sell over a regulated platform.
China, the top gold consumer, runs such a bourse, where all
domestic production and imported gold has to be bought and sold
over the exchange.
An industry report last year had urged India to consider
setting up an exchange.
"Apart from being responsible for regulatory aspects of gold
dealings, it will also undertake price fixing of gold on every
day basis for the domestic market, work on standardisation
issues, attend to policy advocacy and promote product
innovation," the report said.
Those in the industry are divided.
"It will facilitate the smaller jewellers to procure gold at
a market determined price," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director with
the All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation.
Others said India would have to reduce a record high
10-percent import duty, which has triggered gold smuggling.
"Right now there is huge disparity in trade due to
smuggling. Unless the government brings down import duty and
smuggled volumes come down, there is little scope for regulated
physical gold trade," said a bank dealer, questioning why
someone would pay the market price when they could get gold
cheaper in the black market.
Some Indian exchanges, including the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX), offer gold futures contracts.
Asked whether MCX would be interested in setting up an
exchange if the government sought proposals, a spokesperson said
via email: "MCX may consider such a proposal when the full
details and fine print is available."
NCDEX did not see a need for a dedicated gold exchange.
"Existing exchanges can offer gold contracts for physical
delivery but the government needs to remove the commodity
transaction tax (CTT)," said Samir Shah, managing director of
NCDEX, referring to the tax that is levied on all contracts
traded on exchanges.
