Dec 22 All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation: * India gold imports seen crossing 1000 tonnes in 2015, expect similar demand in 2016 - gold trade body * Very hopeful India will cut gold import duty to 2 pct - gold trade body * Gold monetization not designed properly, scheme should involve jewellers - gold trade body * Estimate 100 tonnes of gold is smuggled into India annually - gold trade body (Bengaluru newsroom)