(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI Jan 22 The Indian government will pay
banks a 2.5 percent commission to unlock the country's massive
stash of gold under a new monetisation scheme, the central bank
said, as the ambitious plan received a poor response from banks
and customers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gold Monetisation
Scheme on Nov. 5 to lure an estimated 20,000 tonnes of gold
hoarded in households and temples into the banking system and
trim the import bill of the world's second biggest gold consumer
after China.
But only a few kilograms trickled in over the last two
months as banks showed little interest in popularising the
scheme because of negligible returns for them.
Now the government has decided to pay the participating
banks a total commission of 2.5 percent, including 1.5 percent
handling charges, for the first year, the Reserve Bank of India
said in a statement late on Thursday.
Support from banks is crucial to the success of the scheme.
Similar programmes in the past have failed as they were not
profitable for the banks.
Under the current scheme, Indians are encouraged to deposit
jewellery, bars or coins with banks so it can be refined to meet
fresh demand and cut the need for imports.
The consumer would earn interest and, at the end of the
deposit term, get the gold back in the form of bars.
But the public response has been lacklustre. Indians'
penchant for bullion spans centuries and they would not part
with their gold, which is seen as providing financial security,
unless they were offered incentives such as higher interest
rates.
Banks, however, were saying they could not offer attractive
rates unless the government compensated them for the loss from
higher rates.
"The 2.5 percent commission will make the scheme attractive
for banks even after offering a decent interest rate to
customers," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private
bank.
Banks are allowed to accept gold under medium- and long-term
deposit schemes. For the medium-term deposit, the tenure is 5 to
7 years and customers can earn 2.25 percent interest per annum.
For long-term deposits, the tenure is 12 to 15 years and
customers can earn 2.50 percent interest per annum, the central
bank said.
Withdrawals are allowed after a minimum lock-in period of
three years for medium-term deposits and five years for
long-term deposits, although such withdrawals will attract a
penalty in the form of a lower interest rate, the bank said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Adrian Croft)