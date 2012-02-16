* India Oct-Dec gold imports down 44 pct on year
* India 2012 gold imports seen flat on year
* China to overtake India as top gold consumer in 2012
* Medium-term India gold demand still seen growing
By Rajendra Jadhav and Rujun Shen
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Wild price swings
caused by a volatile rupee sapped Indian buying interest in gold
in the fourth quarter of 2011, with imports well short of
expectations and no pick up expected this year, dropping it
behind China for the first time.
India's gold imports in the last quarter of 2011,
traditionally peak consumption season, fell 44 percent to 157
tonnes, although total imports last year rose 1.1 percent to a
record high of 969 tonnes, the World Gold Council said on
Thursday.
Indians are usually the biggest buyers of gold in the world
and from October to December, the calendar is full of festivals
and weddings, creating many opportunities for people to flaunt
their finery.
But the country's fourth-quarter imports figure came short
of a previous forecast of more than 281 tonnes.
China's gold consumption stood at a higher 190.9 tonnes
between October and December, compared to 173 tonnes in India
during the same period.
"The rapid rise and fall in the rupee, and resulting
domestic gold price swings had a strong impact on gold buying
with both jewellery and investment demand in H2 lower by around
33 percent," the WGC said in a quarterly research report.
Gold prices rallied for the most of last year as safe-haven
demand surged on the euro zone crisis and U.S. debt ceiling
negotiations, among other factors, to a record in September
before correcting sharply in the last quarter of the year.
Prices in India touched record highs too.
The most-active gold contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange hit a record high of 29,516 rupees ($600) per
10 grams in mid-November, or about $1,813 an ounce. It traded at
28,162 rupees per 10 grams by 0927 GMT.
Spot gold peaked at $1,920.30 in early September, and
was last quoted at $1,717.6 an ounce.
CHINA TO BECOME WORLD'S NO.1 GOLD CONSUMER IN 2012
India's imports are likely to stay flat this year and China
may eclipse India as the world's biggest gold consumer on an
annual basis as well, the WGC said.
"Gold demand (in India) in 2012 is likely to remain steady.
There are many things that influence demand. Right now, I don't
see a big change in demand," Ajay Mitra, managing director of
India and the Middle East at the World Gold Council, told
reporters.
Factors including the fluctuation in the rupee, overseas
gold prices and government policy will influence India's gold
demand, he added.
The Indian currency had plunged nearly 16 percent last year
to hit a record low of 54.30 and was the worst performing Asian
unit against the dollar.
A smaller number of auspicious days for weddings in 2012
will temper gold jewellery demand to some degree, he added.
The average gold price in India in 2011 was 23,620 rupees
per 10 grams, up 31 percent compared to the previous year, Mitra
said.
Though prices are still hovering near record levels, Mitra
thinks lofty prices are unlikely to dent demand in 2012.
"Indians have faith in gold. If you see returns in rupee
terms, for the past three year it is giving more than 20 percent
return every year," said Mitra.
Though India's short-term demand outlook may look
lacklustre, the country still has the potential for future
growth in gold consumption, officials from the WGC said.
"On India, I think near-term it may have peaked with a flat
year in prospect of tonnage, but medium-term the India growth,
wealth and urbanisation story is intact and we expect new highs
in demand," Marcus Grubb, WGC managing director, investment,
told Reuters in an interview.
"It is just that China is growing faster, playing catch-up
after having disregarded the market until recently."
Grubb expected China's overall gold demand to grow 20
percent in 2012, with a near 10 percent increase in jewellery
consumption and 30 percent jump in demand for physical bars and
coins.
($1 = 49.2900 Indian rupees)
