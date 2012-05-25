MUMBAI May 25 Gold futures in India edged down on Friday as the rupee rebounded from the record lows hit this week even though demand failed to pick up as prices remained unattractive for buyers.

* Higher prices amid a lean season has dampened gold demand in India, one of the world's top consumers.

* India's wedding season is drawing to a close and gold demand tends to be weak during the June-September monsoon months in the south Asian nation.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.16 percent at 28,835 rupees by 7 p.m.

* "Gold demand usually comes down during this period as the wedding season is almost ending," said Jayanthi Lal Gowani, a gold dealer from Andhra Pradesh.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, recovered from the record lows hit this week following intervention from the central bank.

* Gowani expects gold demand to pick up if prices fall to 28,000-28,200 rupees.

* Gold prices rose back above $1,560 an ounce in Europe on Friday, snapping four sessions of losses, as the euro recovered from two-year lows against the dollar, though worries over the outlook for the euro zone kept investors on edge.

* In volume terms, gold demand in the first quarter of 2012 fell 29 percent in India, with the sharpest fall coming in the investment demand segment - which tumbled 46 percent.

* Gold demand in India is likely to moderate in 2012 as higher inflation trims disposable income at a time prices are stubbornly high on a weak rupee, the head of the World Gold Council in the country told Reuters last week.

At 4:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Friday Thursday =========================================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,145 29,460 Silver .999/kg 55,600 55,545

At 7 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change =============================================================

June gold 28,844 -38

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)