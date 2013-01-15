MUMBAI, Jan 16 Following are some of the days considered auspicious for gold purchases in 2013 according to the Hindu calendar in India, which is vying with China to be the world's top consumer of the precious metal. ============================================================== Date Occasion Significance ============================================================== Jan. 14 Makar Sankranti Harvest festival Jan. 27 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures Feb. 13 Shree Ganesh Jayanti Festival Feb. 23 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures March 23 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures April 11 Gudi Padwa Maharashtrian new year April 12 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures April 18 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures May 13 Akshaya Tritiya Gold invokes prosperity May 16 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures June 12 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures July 10 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures July 22 Guru Poornima Festival August 6 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures August 20 Raksha Bandhan Festival Sept. 2 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures Oct. 13 Dussera Festival Oct. 27 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures Nov. 1 Dhanteras Gold invokes prosperity Nov. 3 Laxmi Pujan Worshipping goddess of wealth Nov. 4 Diwali Festival of lights Nov. 5 Bahubij Festival Nov. 23 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures Dec. 19 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures ==================================================================== The biggest gold buying festivals are Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras. An inauspicious phase -- Shradh -- a period for paying homage to ancestors, runs from Sept. 20 till Oct. 4. The Hindu calendar has regional variations, but the above dates are broadly followed across the country in gold trade for planning inventories. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Joseph Radford)