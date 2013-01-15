MUMBAI, Jan 16 Following are some of the days considered
auspicious for gold purchases in 2013 according to the Hindu calendar in India,
which is vying with China to be the world's top consumer of the precious metal.
==============================================================
Date Occasion Significance
==============================================================
Jan. 14 Makar Sankranti Harvest festival
Jan. 27 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
Feb. 13 Shree Ganesh Jayanti Festival
Feb. 23 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
March 23 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
April 11 Gudi Padwa Maharashtrian new year
April 12 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
April 18 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures
May 13 Akshaya Tritiya Gold invokes prosperity
May 16 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures
June 12 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
July 10 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
July 22 Guru Poornima Festival
August 6 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
August 20 Raksha Bandhan Festival
Sept. 2 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
Oct. 13 Dussera Festival
Oct. 27 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
Nov. 1 Dhanteras Gold invokes prosperity
Nov. 3 Laxmi Pujan Worshipping goddess of wealth
Nov. 4 Diwali Festival of lights
Nov. 5 Bahubij Festival
Nov. 23 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
Dec. 19 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures
====================================================================
The biggest gold buying festivals are Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras. An
inauspicious phase -- Shradh -- a period for paying homage to ancestors, runs
from Sept. 20 till Oct. 4.
The Hindu calendar has regional variations, but the above dates are broadly
followed across the country in gold trade for planning inventories.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Joseph Radford)