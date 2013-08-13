* Excise duty on gold bars hiked to 9 pct, silver import
duty raised to 10 pct
* India's April-June gold imports were 335.5 tonnes
* Premiums to London prices in domestic market now $45 an
ounce vs $30 last week
NEW DELHI, Aug 13 India hiked the import duty on
gold yet again to a record 10 percent and also raised excise
duty on the metal, after Indians bought more in July despite
attempts to strangle supply and curb demand as the government
tries to rein in dollar spending.
Gold is India's biggest luxury import and helped swell the
current account deficit to an all-time high in 2012/13. A series
of tax hikes and constraints on supplies appeared to stem demand
and imports fell in June to $2.45 billion.
But imports revived to $2.9 billion in July, confirming the
resilience of demand in the world's biggest buyer of bullion and
prompting further action from a government hoping to contain
gold imports "well below" last year's 845 tonnes.
Indians imported 335.5 tonnes in April to June 2013. A rupee
at record lows, which makes domestic purchases costlier despite
falling global prices, has still failed to falter demand.
Import duty on refined gold bars will now be 10 percent
compared to 8 percent previously, the third hike in eight
months, while factory gate duty on gold bars will be 9 percent
against 7 percent earlier.
The federal government also raised on Tuesday the import
duty on silver to 10 percent from the earlier 6 percent.
Industry players and analysts said hiking import duty would
not necessarily help the government achieve its aims.
"When they imposed 2 percent duty (on gold), imports were
less, and after increasing the duty imports have increased. Our
main suggestion to the government has been that increasing
import duty wouldn't solve our problem of the current account
deficit and imports," said Haresh Soni, chairman of All India
Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.
Analyst Victor Thianpiriya at ANZ in Singapore said the duty
hike could encourage illegal purchases.
"Bottom line is this could further increase smuggling and
further push up domestic premiums that are already at record
levels," he said.
Premiums that Indian buyers must pay over London prices for
domestic deliveries are currently around $45 an ounce - up
sharply from $30 an ounce last week, Soni added.
India's supply constraints have already prompted a surge in
imports for its neighbours, and Pakistan has banned foreign
purchases for a month while Sri Lanka had already hiked its own
import duty to 10 percent to try to control trade.
The government said the extra duties could boost its
revenues by $790 million for the rest of this fiscal year ending
March 31, 2014.
Silver imports are a tiny fraction of gold although there
may have been some increased buying recently to substitute
expensive gold.
