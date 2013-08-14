* Cash payments required for all gold for domestic use
* Rule on 20 percent for export also applies to unrefined
gold
* Imports picked up to 47.6 tonnes in July
NEW DELHI, Aug 14 India turned the screw on gold
buying again on Wednesday, banning imports of coins and
medallions and making domestic buyers pay cash, a day after
hiking bullion import duty to a record 10 percent.
The government is trying to curb apparently insatiable
demand from Indians for gold which sent its current account
deficit to a record in 2012/13, but although buying slowed in
June it revived in July, triggering the latest restraints.
All imports of gold will now need a licence from the foreign
trade office and will have to be brought into a customs bonded
warehouse, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said.
He added that unrefined gold would be added to existing
rules stipulating that 20 percent of all imports must be used
for export, which is usually in the form of jewellery.
The move to force cash payments revives an earlier central
bank directive which was dropped last month.
Imports by the world's biggest bullion buyer hit a record
162 tonnes in May as global prices fell, prompting a duty
increase to 8 percent. Imports dropped to about 31 tonnes in
June but revived to 47.6 tonnes in July, according to the
finance ministry.
With the rupee touching a record low last week, domestic
prices are high and premiums paid for bullion over London prices
are near $45 an ounce, up from $30 an ounce last week.
But even that has failed to deter buyers and industry
players remain sceptical that these measures will have a serious
impact on demand among Indians, who traditionally buy gold to
give at festivals and weddings.
Gold coins and bars constituted about 36 percent of total
demand in 2012.
The government wants to contain imports to "well below" last
year's 845 tonnes this year.
The curbs on gold come as India imposed restrictions on
foreign exchange outflows in its latest attempt to prop up the
rupee.
(Additional reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; writing by
Jo Winterbottom; editing by Keiron Henderson)