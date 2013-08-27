MUMBAI Aug 27 Indian gold futures on Tuesday jumped more than 2 percent to hit a record high as a drop in the rupee to a record low made imports expensive.

The most-traded gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit its peak at 32,526 rupees ($500) per 10 grams, breaching its last record hit in November last year. ($1 = 64.4850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)