* Margin for trading a lot of 1 kg gold to rise to 330,000
rupees vs 130,000-analyst
* Bourse MCX to feel the pinch
(Adds quotes, details of steps)
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, Aug 30 India, the world's biggest buyer
of gold, doubled margins on trading in gold futures effective
Monday in a bid to tackle volatility after local prices of the
metal rose by nearly a fifth this month to hit a record high.
The move is not related to India's numerous other measures
to dampen buying of physical gold as the nation grapples with a
widening current-account deficit and a tumbling rupee currency.
India imports almost all of its gold.
But it is seen denting participation in futures trade and
hurting the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the
country's biggest commodities trading bourse, which garners
significant revenue from precious metals.
The Forward Markets Commission (FMC), which regulates the
commodity futures market in India, hiked initial margin to 5
percent from 4 percent earlier, and also imposed an additional 5
percent margin on gold, silver and crude oil futures contracts
from Monday.
"It will have an impact on volumes and participation. Due to
high cost or margins, a trader would take only one lot compared
to two lots earlier," said Haresh Galipelli, vice-president with
Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
A trader would now have to pay 330,000 rupees ($4,900) as
margin to buy or sell a lot of gold of 1 kg from Monday as
against 130,000 rupees earlier.
The Multi Commodity Exchange recorded a daily volume of 28.8
tonnes on an average in August, with most the volumes coming
from speculators.
"Volatility is forcing the FMC to hike margins. But, once
volatility goes down margins will come down again," said
Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research,
adding volumes could fall by 25-30 percent due to the measure.
Most of the price gains on gold futures on the MCX have been
due to record weakness in the rupee, which plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-denominated
asset.
In the physical markets, imports are yet to resume into
India as traders await operational guidelines from the customs
department, with premiums holding steady in a market that has
not seen fresh supplies for more than five weeks.
To contain a record trade deficit, the federal government
has put an upper cap on imports, by tying shipments for domestic
consumption with exports, and also raised the import duty on the
yellow metal for a third time in the year in July to 10 percent.
($1 = 66.7900 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Muralikumar Anantharaman)