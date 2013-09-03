* Farmers to buy more gold as incomes swell after heavy
monsoon
* Harvests to coincide with festivals where gold considered
auspicious
* India financial woes also stoke demand for gold as
inflation-hedge
* Will hurt govt battle with record current account deficit
By Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, Sept 4 A heavy monsoon this year will
bring a bounty to India's rural population and a much needed
boost to a struggling economy, but more cash in the hands of
farmers brings an unwelcome consequence for India's government -
more demand for gold.
Gold is one of the biggest items in a record current account
deficit that has helped push the rupee to an all-time low, and
as New Delhi scrambles to stop the decline it has taken measures
to curb gold imports and consumption.
Ironically, swelling agricultural incomes will likely make
the government's task on gold tougher, even as they help growth.
About 60 percent of Indian gold demand comes from rural areas,
where buyers use it to store wealth as they lack regular access
to banking networks.
"Last year I bought 20 grams. This year, I am planning to
buy 30 grams," said Nilesh Jagtap, a 36-year-old farmer in the
western state of Maharashtra looking forward to a bumper sugar
cane crop.
"Gold helps in many ways. Whenever I need money, I pledge
(gold) with the bank. I can even sell it during a medical
emergency," said Jagtap, who lives in the western state of
Maharashtra.
In 2010, the last year that rains were heavily above
average, demand soared 37 percent in the fourth quarter after
harvests. At current prices a similar rise would be worth $4.7
billion, according to Reuters calculations.
Increased demand from the world's biggest gold buyer will
buoy global prices for the metal, which climbed about 5
percent in August but are down 17 percent so far this year.
Imports ground to a halt in late July due to uncertainty
over new regulations aimed at reducing the flow, but were likely
to pick up again once authorities have clarified how the rules
will work. A prolonged stoppage could cause smuggling to rocket
as India is dependent on imports for most of its gold.
Gold's lustre has been further burnished by the country's
current economic woes, with Indians hoping to hedge against the
falling rupee and consumer price inflation of nearly 10
percent.
Domestic gold prices hit a record high of 35,074 rupees
($531) per 10 grams on Aug. 28, equivalent to about $1,633 per
ounce, largely as the rupee slid against the dollar.
But international dollar prices for bullion are currently
about 27 percent below an all-time peak of $1,920.30, leaving
plenty of room for investors to bet on realising gains
longer-term.
FEELING FESTIVE
India still relies on the monsoon in over half its farmland,
with generous rains this year prompting farmers to plant nearly
7 percent more crops than last year and promising bumper yields
when they are harvested. An official at the finance ministry
confirmed farm output in 2013 could climb 6-7 percent from the
year before.
"This year, the monsoon was good and farmer incomes are set
to rise. I am expecting higher sales during upcoming festivals
than last year," said Mangesh Devi, a jeweller in Maharashtra
whose customers are mainly sugar cane and vegetable growers.
The wedding season, when parents shower gold on their
daughters as dowries, will coincide with the harvest, along with
a host of festivals where buying gold is considered auspicious.
And the finance ministry concedes gold demand and imports
will rise in the lead-up to the wedding season, which peaks in
early November this year. Traditional jewellery for brides
includes necklaces made of multiple strands of gold and gems
that can cost upwards of 100,000 rupees.
"There are cultural factors, you can't do much about them,"
a second ministry official told Reuters.
STILL MURKY
India's passion for gold pushed imports to an all-time high
of 162 tonnes in May and duty is now at a record 10 percent as
the government tries to stop the damaging outflow of dollars for
bullion.
Gold is India's most expensive non-essential import,
accounting for 13.3 percent of the total bill and helping to
push the current account deficit to $88 billion, or a record 4.8
percent of GDP, in 2012/13.
The central bank has also moved to curb supplies by
insisting 20 percent of all imports be made into jewellery for
export. Customs authorities have yet to issue clarifications on
how the rule will work and as a result, imports have totally
dried up since the central bank announced the rule on July 22.
In theory, it should mean monthly imports are contained at
around 30 tonnes - under half last year's monthly volumes based
on annual exports.
But the World Gold Council suggests India's gold demand -
not too different from imports - could be over 70 tonnes a month
in the second half, hitting a record 1,000 tonnes for the full
year to match China.
Some of that demand will be covered by recycling if imports
are tight, though some is already being met by smuggling,
experts said.
"There is nothing available through official channels, (so)
supply is happening through unofficial channels," said Mehul
Choksi, chairman and managing director of Gitanjali Gems, one of
India's leading jewellery chains.
Whatever the source, demand is likely to outstrip supply and
that means domestic prices could rise.
Premiums paid for imports over international prices could
swell to $50-60 an ounce in coming months from the current
$35-40, said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director with the All India Gems
and Jewellery Trade Federation. He sees demand of some 350-400
tonnes over the next five months.
But farmers such as Jagtap may not be deterred by price
hikes as they take a longer view of their investment.
"Over the years, my experience is that gold's value rises,"
he said.
($1 = 66.1050 Indian rupees)
(Additonal reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi;
Writing by Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Joseph Radford)