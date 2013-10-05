MUMBAI Oct 5 India's customs department has
cleared more than a tonne of gold, part of which was owned by
Bank of Nova Scotia, the biggest gold importing bank,
at Mumbai airport after clarifications at a high-level meeting
held last month, industry and bank officials said on Saturday.
Gold imports into India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, had virtually stopped after a July 22 circular, which
tied domestic consumption with exports, creating confusion
within government departments.
"More than one tonne of gold was stuck at Mumbai airport and
everything has been released. People have taken delivery of gold
and the festival season has started with a good news for
exporters," said Pankaj Kumar Parekh, vice chairman of the Gems
and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.