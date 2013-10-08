(Adds details, quote, background)
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI Oct 8 India's gold demand could rise as
much as 15 percent this quarter to 300 tonnes as pent-up demand
following a good monsoon keeps the country on track for yearly
demand estimated at 1,000 tonnes.
Some market participants say the excess demand could be met
by smuggled gold, which has risen substantially after import
curbs were imposed.
More "auspicious" days, when people buy gold, is seen
helping to boost demand.
"There are 20 percent more auspicious days and also there is
pent-up demand from last quarter. Monsoon has also been good, so
all indications are demand will be robust," said Somasundaram
PR, World Gold Council's (WGC) India managing director.
However, the WGC does not expect a repeat of April and May,
when imports soared.
According to the finance ministry, India imported 304 tonnes
in April and May, two and a half times more than two month's
average, after prices fell more than 10 percent, amid
anticipation of further restrictions on gold.
In July, India proposed supply restrictions by tying imports
for domestic consumption to exports, and hiked the import duty
for a third time to 10 percent in August.
July-September imports may have shrunken to 100 tonnes, the
WGC official said, quoting market estimates. Despite this,
demand in 2013 could rise to 900-1,000 tonnes from 864 tonnes
last year, he said.
PERENNIAL DEMAND
Demand for gold is likely to be sustained as more people are
expected to demand gold in absence of a bank account in rural
areas, which contribute to about 60-70 percent of the demand.
"As we see population growth, as we see more people get out
of the poverty line... demand will grow," Somasundaram said.
The federal government has been asking consumers to refrain
from buying gold and estimates gold imports to be at 750-800
tonnes in the year to March 2014.
Gold has always been an integral part of Indian culture and
is given as an endowment for marriages and for other auspicious
and religious reasons.
According to government estimates, about 137 million
households have been lifted out of poverty since 2004-05,
leaving more disposable income in the hands of consumers.
"The first thing a person does when the come out of poverty
is buy gold. ATM card and bank account comes much later,"
Somasundaram said.
(Editing by Jason Neely)