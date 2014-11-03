SINGAPORE Nov 3 India's largest gold dealer
Riddisiddhi Bullions Ltd (RSBL) had its gold import license
reinstated by court order on Monday after it was briefly
suspended on Friday, a company official said.
Its license was suspended on Friday by the Director General
of Foreign Trade due to concerns it had violated the so-called
80:20 rule, the company's director Prithviraj Kothari said.
The rule stipulates that a fifth of all bullion imports must
be re-exported.
In an effort to trim a gaping current account deficit India
implemented measures last year to curb demand for gold, its
second-biggest import after oil.
"The suspension was on Friday and the High Court quashed the
suspension order on Monday with some strictures," said Kothari.
There were concerns about one of RSBL's consignment which
was shipped before the 80:20 rule came into effect but there had
been no complaints about subsequent consignments, he said.
(Reporting by A. AnanthaLakshmi; Writing by Meenakshi Sharma;
editing by Susan Thomas)