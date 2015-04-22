(Adds total sales for festival, jeweller comments)
By Meenakshi Sharma and A. Ananthalakshmi
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, April 22 After a sluggish
start, gold purchases in India picked up momentum during the
Akshay Tritiya festival, usually one of the busiest gold buying
days, industry officials said.
Indians are the world's biggest consumers of bullion and
Akshay Tritiya celebrated on Tuesday is one of the most
auspicious times to buy gold along with Diwali and Dhanteras.
Gold imports had more than doubled in March to 125 tonnes
from 60 tonnes a year before as traders anticipated healthy
demand.
"There was an increase in sales through the day. Sales
volumes were higher as Indian prices were lower by 7 percent
year on year," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director at the All India
Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.
In rupee terms, sales rose about 15 percent in the country,
Bamalwa said, adding that the southern states experienced the
biggest jump with a 25 percent gain in sales.
Premiums remained largely stable at $1.50-$2 an ounce over
the global benchmark, as there was adequate supply of the metal
in the market.
"Demand was subdued until afternoon because it was a hot day
and a working day as well," said Vrishank Jain, third-generation
owner of jeweller Umedmal Tilokchand Zaveri.
"Demand picked up by late evening and overall sales grew by
15-20 percent on Tuesday compared to last year," he said, adding
that the big demand was for gold coins.
India's imports could begin to drop from the next month as
post-festival demand slows, Bamalwa said.
Customers were still being cautious about bullion purchases,
given gold prices have fallen for two straight years to 2014
after a 12-year rally.
"I'm buying a small mangalsutra (a necklace worn by married
Hindu women) because I don't have one. I'm not making any
special purchases for Akshay Tritiya," said housewife Surekha
Jain, shopping in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar.
Despite the higher sales on Tuesday, Indian demand risks
falling for a second straight year in 2015 as purchases in rural
areas, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of the country's
total demand, have been hurt by unseasonable rain and lower
commodity prices.
"Gold demand has improved this week after remaining weak
since the start of the month. However, the rains have dented
rural demand," said Narendra Singh, who owns Kiran Jewellers in
the tourist city of Jaipur.
(Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj, Alan Raybould and Ed Davies)