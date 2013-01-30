LONDON Jan 30 India's government does not
currently plan additional taxes or curbs on imports of gold as
it waits to see the impact of recent tax hikes, a top finance
ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
India, the world's largest importer of gold along with
China, last week raised the import tax on refined gold by 2
percentage points to 6 percent and more than doubled duties on
gold alloy, aiming to rein in a ballooning trade deficit.
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram was quoted by the
Financial Times as saying this week that India was looking at
"some other" steps to curb gold imports.
Asked if more tax hikes or import curbs are planned, Arvind
Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at India's finance ministry,
said: "I don't think there is any plan as of now."
He added, "We are taking several measures. The Reserve Bank
of India continuously reviews different scenarios, but there is
no specific product that I can tell you about today. We are
continuously working on different products."
The tax increases come on top of last year's move to double
the gold import duty to 4 percent, but many analysts say the
latest steps still will not significantly dent Indians' passion
for gold.
The gold imports are a headache for the government, helping
to push India's current account deficit to a record high 5.4
percent of gross domestic product in the July-September quarter.
The government wants to link the gold ETF (exchange traded
fund) schemes offered by mutual funds to the gold deposit
schemes offered by banks to increase the availability of
physical gold in the market.
The ETFs are estimated to hold some 40 tonnes of gold, which
at present is lying in vaults, Mayaram said.
"We are saying ETFs should monetise part of their gold
deposits ... even if you look at 20 percent that is 8 tonnes of
gold ... that gold will come to the market without imports to
meet domestic demand for gold."
Mayaram said it was too early to gauge the impact of the
recent measures.
"Last year imports were $55 billion, and this year the
projected estimate was $50 billion and that was before the (most
recent hike)," he said. "So raising the tax (last year) from 2
percent to 4 percent already seems to have had an impact. So I
believe there will be further impact this year."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Jane Baird)