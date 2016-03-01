Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
NEW DELHI India's gold imports in January surged 62 percent compared with the same period last year, news agency NewsRise Financial reported on Tuesday citing a government official, as the country's appetite for the precious metal continues unabated despite central duties.
India, the world's second biggest consumer of gold, shipped in 93.3 tonnes of gold in January while overseas purchases of the metal surged 25 percent to 904.2 tonnes, in the ten months to January, it said.
New Delhi's gold imports are seen hitting a more than two-year low in February, as rising prices keep buyers away, industry sources told Reuters last week.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
