NEW DELHI, Sept 10 The Indian government is not considering an immediate gold import duty cut, Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters on Wednesday.

New Delhi had raised the import duty on the yellow metal last year to 10 percent to limit overseas purchases by the second-biggest bullion consumer and help trim its bloated current account deficit.

However, a dramatic improvement in the deficit had raised market expectations of a duty cut. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)