NEW DELHI Nov 18 India is likely to announce
measures to curb gold imports as early as Tuesday, a senior
finance ministry source said.
"We are working on it. The measures to slow gold imports are
almost ready and may be announced today or tomorrow," said the
source, who declined to be named.
India's gold imports surged nearly fourfold in October to
$4.18 billion from a year ago. India is the world's No. 2 gold
consumer behind China.
