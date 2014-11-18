NEW DELHI Nov 18 India is likely to announce measures to curb gold imports as early as Tuesday, a senior finance ministry source said.

"We are working on it. The measures to slow gold imports are almost ready and may be announced today or tomorrow," said the source, who declined to be named.

India's gold imports surged nearly fourfold in October to $4.18 billion from a year ago. India is the world's No. 2 gold consumer behind China. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Douglas Busvine)