Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
NEW DELHI The government will consider easing curbs on gold imports in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told a news conference on Monday.
India, which used to be the No. 1 buyer of gold before the government slapped a record 10 percent import tax and put in place other restrictions to cut ballooning trade deficit, has recently allowed five private banks to import the metal.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
ZURICH Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting to date this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015.