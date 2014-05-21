MUMBAI May 21 The Reserve Bank of India and
finance ministry officials will recommend that the new
government relax strict gold import rules to head off a surge in
illegal buying, officials with direct knowledge of the plan
said.
Last year, India imposed restrictions on gold imports, the
second biggest import after oil, following a steep rise in the
country's current account deficit.
However, the curbs have spurred smuggling into India, the
world's biggest buyer, through illegal "hawala" channels, which
are informal international networks for remitting money.
The incoming prime minister, Narendra Modi, who led the
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a decisive victory in
a just-concluded election, has indicated his willingness to
remove the gold curbs.
The curbs would be removed in phases, the officials said.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Siddesh Mayenkar in
MUMBAI and Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Tony Munroe)