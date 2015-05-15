BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
MUMBAI May 15 India, the world's biggest gold consumer, has imported 60 tonnes of the yellow metal so far in May, Bloomberg TV reported on Friday quoting Revenue Secretary Shaktikanta Das.
The country imported about 111 tonnes in April as it celebrated the key Akshaya Tritiya festival, when it is considered auspicious to buy gold, the channel reported, quoting Das. (Reporting by Mumbai bureau; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)