MUMBAI May 15 India, the world's biggest gold consumer, has imported 60 tonnes of the yellow metal so far in May, Bloomberg TV reported on Friday quoting Revenue Secretary Shaktikanta Das.

The country imported about 111 tonnes in April as it celebrated the key Akshaya Tritiya festival, when it is considered auspicious to buy gold, the channel reported, quoting Das. (Reporting by Mumbai bureau; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)