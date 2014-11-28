MUMBAI Nov 28 The Indian government has decided to withdraw the rule that mandated trading companies to export 20 percent of the gold imported, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The import curb was imposed last year to bring down gold imports, which had pushed India's current account deficit to a record high in the fiscal year ended March 2013.

"It has been decided by the Government of India to withdraw the 20:80 scheme and restrictions placed on import of gold," the Reserve Bank of India said, without giving a reason for the change in the rule. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Dey Chaudhury; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)