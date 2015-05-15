March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
MUMBAI India, the world's biggest gold consumer, has imported 60 tonnes of the yellow metal so far in May, Bloomberg TV reported on Friday quoting Revenue Secretary Shaktikanta Das.
The country imported about 111 tonnes in April as it celebrated the key Akshaya Tritiya festival, when it is considered auspicious to buy gold, the channel reported, quoting Das.
NEW DELHI India could save as much as $60 billion in energy costs by 2030 and one gigatonne of carbon emissions between 2017 and 2030 by adopting more electric and shared vehicles, according to a report released on Friday by the country's leading think-tank.