MUMBAI Nov 17 Gold imports to India, the world's biggest consumer of bullion, are likely to recover in the last quarter of 2011 as demand emerges from traders who destocked in the third quarter of the current year, the World Gold Council's (WGC) India head said.

The country's imports in the Oct-Dec quarter will be higher than last year's 281 tonnes, Ajay Mitra, managing director with the WGC for India and the Middle East, told reporters on Thursday.

The country's imports in July-Sept fell for the first time in five quarters, by a fifth to 200 tonnes, as surging inflation adversely impacted disposable incomes. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)