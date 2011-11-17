MUMBAI Nov 17 Gold imports to India, the
world's biggest consumer of bullion, are likely to recover in
the last quarter of 2011 as demand emerges from traders who
destocked in the third quarter of the current year, the World
Gold Council's (WGC) India head said.
The country's imports in the Oct-Dec quarter will be higher
than last year's 281 tonnes, Ajay Mitra, managing director with
the WGC for India and the Middle East, told reporters on
Thursday.
The country's imports in July-Sept fell for the first time
in five quarters, by a fifth to 200 tonnes, as surging inflation
adversely impacted disposable incomes.
