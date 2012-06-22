NEW DELHI, June 22 Gold imports to India, one of the world's largest buyers, came down by $6.2 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal that began in April, compared with the year-ago period, finance secretary R.S. Gujral said on Friday.

Gold buying in India has been sluggish after prices rose to record highs and the federal government doubled import duty on the yellow metal to 4 percent. Gold imports have been widely blamed as one of the reasons for the country's widening current account deficit. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anurag Kotoky)