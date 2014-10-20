NEW DELHI Oct 20 India's Finance Ministry has
written to the central bank to consider reimposing some
restrictions on gold imports after inbound shipments surged in
the last few months, widening the trade deficit, the Economic
Times reported on Monday.
The central bank eased some gold import rules in May by
allowing seven more private agencies to ship in the precious
metal, driving a sharp jump in overseas buying despite a record
import duty of 10 percent.
A 450 percent rise in gold imports expanded the trade
deficit to an 18-month high of $14.25 billion in September,
creating concerns for the government, an unidentified finance
ministry official told the Economic Times.
Gold is India's second-biggest expense on imports after oil,
and shipments of the metal tend to jump ahead of key festivals
in October.
The Finance Ministry and the central bank, the Reserve Bank
of India, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Indian gold traders and jewellers had hoped the new
government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lower the
import duty, following election campaign statements that any
action on gold should take into account the interests of the
public and traders.
But Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in September
there was no immediate plan to cut the gold import duty.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)