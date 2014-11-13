NEW DELHI Nov 13 India's gold imports surged to about 150 tonnes in October, Bloomberg said in a tweet, as consumers rushed to buy the metal during key festivals.

A trade ministry spokesman told Reuters he was not aware of the data.

Imports in the same month last year stood at 23.5 tonnes.

Indian appetite for gold jumped by more than a third to 225.1 tonnes in the July-Sept quarter, in sharp contrast to the rest of the world, boosted by jewellery demand for the wedding season, an industry body said on Thursday. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Joseph Radford)