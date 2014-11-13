* October gold imports jump to 150 tonnes -govt source
* Curbs could imposed for private trading firms
* Finance ministry and central bank to resume talks
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Nov 13 India's Finance
Ministry and central bank will reconvene in a day or two after
failing to come to a decision on Thursday over whether to
restrict gold imports after inbound shipments surged in the past
two months, pressuring the country's trade deficit.
October shipments to India, the world's No.2 gold consumer
behind China, jumped to about 150 tonnes from less less than 25
tonnes a year earlier and 143 tonnes in September, a finance
ministry official said on Thursday.
Officials from the country's central bank and Finance
Ministry met on Thursday to discuss the policy but no decision
was taken, a senior ministry official told Reuters after the
meeting. They will resume their discussions in a day or two.
Measures under discussion would restrict imports by private
trading firms, which started importing gold around the middle of
this year after being barred from doing so from July 2013, two
other sources with knowledge of the matter said earlier.
All the sources declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The October jump follows a 450 percent increase in September
imports to $3.75 billion, weighing on India's trade deficit and
prompting suggestions that the government could again step in to
curb gold imports.
Any new restrictions could raise local premiums to the
global benchmark and hurt consumer demand. Reduced Indian gold
buying would also pressure global prices, already
smarting from weakening demand in China.
Struggling with a high current account deficit, India last
year raised the import duty to a record 10 percent and made it
mandatory to export a fifth of all bullion imports, crimping
supply, boosting local premiums and encouraging smuggling.
India's gold imports are typically strong in the second half
of the year as banks and retailers stock up for major festivals
such as Dhanteras and Diwali, when it is considered auspicious
to buy gold.
India's appetite for gold jumped by more than a third to
225.1 tonnes in the July-Sept quarter, boosted by jewellery
demand, the World Gold Council said.
"Given the recent seasonality, it would be advisable to wait
for another month or two of gold import data before re-imposing
any restrictions," Nomura analysts said in a note.
"There's been some increase in underlying gold demand as
well, but we do not expect this to be sustained."
