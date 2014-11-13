NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Nov 13 India's gold imports jumped to about 150 tonnes in October from 143 tonnes in September, a Finance Ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.

The ministry and the central bank are also discussing tightening limits on gold imports by trading houses, two other sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

All three sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Local media reported on Wednesday that officials from Finance Ministry and Reserve bank of India would meet on Thursday to review curbs on imports following a surge in recent months. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Joseph Radford)