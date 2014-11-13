NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Nov 13 India's gold imports
jumped to about 150 tonnes in October from 143 tonnes in
September, a Finance Ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
The ministry and the central bank are also discussing
tightening limits on gold imports by trading houses, two other
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
All three sources declined to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the issue.
Local media reported on Wednesday that officials from
Finance Ministry and Reserve bank of India would meet on
Thursday to review curbs on imports following a surge in recent
months.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing
by Joseph Radford)