By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Nov 18 India is likely to announce
new measures to curb gold imports as early as Tuesday, a senior
finance ministry source said, and they could include
restrictions on a group of private trading firms that have been
allowed to bring in the precious metal.
Shipments to the world's second-largest gold buyer jumped
fourfold in October from a year earlier to $4.18 billion,
raising concern about India's fragile balance of payments.
"We are working on it. The measures to slow gold imports are
almost ready and may be announced today or tomorrow," said the
source, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of
the matter.
Officials from the finance ministry and Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) were considering whether to reimpose import
restrictions on "star trading houses" that were eased earlier
this year, the source said.
The source did not elaborate but said any announcement could
be made by the RBI. A meeting between officials from the finance
ministry and RBI last Thursday failed to reach any decisions.
The central bank restricted gold imports in early 2013 as
India battled a balance of payments crisis triggered by the U.S.
Federal Reserve's announcement that it would start to ease its
programme of quantitative easing.
In addition to imposing a record high duty of 10 percent on
overseas purchases of gold, the RBI introduced a rule making it
mandatory to re-export a fifth of all bullion imports.
The embargo helped compress India's current account deficit,
which fell to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product in the
quarter to June, down two-thirds from a year earlier.
However, it also led to a surge in gold smuggling, which the
authorities tried to counter in May by allowing so-called "star
trading houses" - private jewellery exporters that had been
barred from importing gold - to resume imports.
Although India's trade deficit has been kept in check lately
by a sharp drop in the cost of oil imports, analysts warn that
is unlikely to last if inbound gold shipments continue to surge.
They also say that emerging economies with structural
external deficits remain vulnerable to any increase in U.S.
interest rates. Economists on Wall Street now expect the Fed to
raise rates around the middle of 2015.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Malini Menon and Douglas
Busvine; Editing by Suvashree Chaudhury and Alan Raybould)