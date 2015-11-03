By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 3 India's trade ministry has
proposed cutting the import duty on gold to 2 percent from 10
percent, according to a government note, but a finance ministry
official said it was unlikely to go through.
Huge gold imports pushed India's current account deficit to
a record $190 billion in 2013, prompting the government to raise
its duty on imports to 10 percent, an all-time high.
Imports have since come down sharply and the government of
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch a plan to
further cut purchases by mobilising tonnes of the metal stored
privately. To lower physical demand, India will also launch a
sovereign gold bond.
The trade ministry is keen on a duty cut for both gold and
silver to help local jewelry makers source cheaper supplies,
according to the note calling a meeting between trade and
finance ministry officials.
A finance ministry official, however, said there was no
immediate possibility of a cut.
"It will be counter-productive if the duty is cut," said the
official, who declined to be named. "The government will see if
the schemes work and then take a decision. But nothing will be
done immediately".
India is aiming to tap an estimated pool of 20,000 tonnes of
gold lying idle in homes and temples and release it into the
banking system through a monetisation scheme, and reduce
investment demand for physical bars and coins through the bond
scheme.
"If the duty is reduced by 8 percent, why would any
individual invest in the bond programme or subscribe to the gold
monetisation scheme?," said Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst at
GFMS, the metals research and forecasts team in Thomson Reuters.
"I am sure the finance ministry, which is very keen to get
the schemes rolled out, will keep that in mind before a duty cut
decision."
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Additional reporting by A.
Ananthalakshmi in SINGAPORE, editing by William Hardy)