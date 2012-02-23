* Gold imports to head for first fall since 2008
* Gold gains 5 pct in 2012; equities 17 pct
* Investments in gold ETF slowing
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian gold imports in 2012
could fall by a fifth for the first time in three years to 770
tonnes as investors chase better accruals from equity markets
and other financial instruments, possibly ceding the position of
top consumer to China.
Gold prices in Indian rupees have gained five
percent so far in this calendar year as compared to 17.5 percent
gains in stock markets in Asia's third largest economy which
seems to be recovering after a dismal 2011.
"We see a drop of 15-20 percent in gold imports compared to
previous year because of high prices, and stock markets
performing well lately, which could dent investment demand,"
Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research, told
Reuters on Thursday.
Given the improved economic sentiment, helped by an easing
of inflation and a recovery in the Indian rupee, a government
panel has also estimated gold imports to fall by 35 percent by
value to $38 billion in the year to March 2013.
Indian gold shipments ended flat at 967 tonnes in 2011,
after a 44 percent fall in imports in the December quarter.
India had seen a yearly fall in gold imports in
2008, when shipments declined by 14.17 percent to 660.2 tonnes.
In comparison, the World Gold Council (WGC) expects China's
demand to rise by 20 percent in 2012 from 811.2 tonnes a year
ago, helping it overtake India as the world's biggest consumer
of the yellow metal.
The government has already moved to discourage gold imports
as heavy gold imports contribute to a spike in its current
account deficit, which is likely to be 3.6 percent of GDP in
2011/12, compared with 2.7 percent in 2010/11.
A demand for dollars to buy gold also weakened the Indian
rupee by nearly 16 percent in 2011. The restricted currency has
since rebounded.
The government increased import duty on gold to 2 percent of
value from the earlier flat 300 rupees per 10 grams, and that of
silver to 6 percent of value from the earlier 1,500 rupees per
kg.
"Demand in India might be sluggish in the first half of the
year. The change of import duty does not have much impact on the
imports at this point," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity
strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
DIVERSIFICATION
A little less than half of India's gold imports are seen as
used for investment purposes.
Surging capital inflows, booming stock markets and a
fast-appreciating currency, term deposits, which command a
majority share in the savings basket, have been offering more
than 10 percent rate of interest, taking away investments from
gold.
"People are in diversifying mode. Equity markets, which were
trading below its book value, is looking attractive. Liquidity
is going back to banks, which is giving 10 percent interest,"
said Prithviraj Kothari, president of Bombay Bullion
Association.
Kothari expects investment demand continuing to slow, with a
50 percent drop in demand in the March quarter to 120 tonnes. In
2011, investment demand for gold was 352.1 tonnes.
Investments into gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) too are
slowing.
Asset under Management in gold ETF at Goldman Sachs, India's
biggest gold fund house, grew at a slower pace of 18 percent in
December quarter compared to 26 percent in September quarter.
India's jewellery demand in the December quarter fell 47
percent to 103 tonnes, while investment demand fell 38 percent
to 70 tonnes in the same period.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by
Krittivas Mukherjee and James Jukwey)