NEW DELHI Feb 18 India, the world's biggest
gold importer, is likely to take more steps to curb purchases of
bullion, a senior official with India's second-biggest gold
importer, state-run MMTC Ltd, told reporters on
Monday.
India's passion for gold, seen by many as a hedge against
persistently high inflation, has led hefty imports which have
contributed to a rise in its current account deficit, which
reached an all-time high of 5.4 percent of gross domestic
product in the July-September quarter.
In January, the south Asian country raised the import tax on
gold by 2 percentage points to 6 percent.
State-run MMTC's gold imports in the fiscal year ending
March 31, 2013 are likely to fall to 30-40 tonnes from 160
tonnes a year earlier, the official, who requested anonymity,
said.
The government will announce its budget for the year
beginning April 1, 2013 on Feb. 28 and if gold imports continue
apace, traders have speculated New Delhi may take further action
to curb demand.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)