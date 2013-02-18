* MMTC's 2012/13 gold imports seen falling to 30-40 T from
160 T
* Further tax hikes likely if imports don't slow down
* Indian 2013 gold demand could rise nearly 12 pct
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Feb 18 India's government may further
raise import duties on gold or put a cap on purchases in a bid
to rein in the current account deficit in the 2013/14 budget, an
official with the biggest state-run gold importer said on
Monday.
India is the world's biggest gold importer, and purchases of
the precious metal have contributed to widening the current
account deficit to a record high 5.4 percent of gross domestic
product in the July-Sept quarter of the current 2012/13 fiscal
year.
The government hiked import duties by 2 percentage points to
6 percent on Jan. 21 to discourage gold imports, and the
official with state-run purchaser MMTC expects duties
to be raised further.
He also said the government may cap imports or cut the
number of companies authorised to import gold if purchases have
not slowed down by the time it announces the 2013/14 budget on
Feb. 28.
"We are consciously reducing our gold imports from our
portfolio because the government wants it that way," the MMTC
official told reporters. He declined to be identified as he is
not authorised to speak to the media.
The 2012/13 fiscal year ends on March 31, 2013.
The official said MMTC's gold purchases this fiscal year
were down to around 30-40 tonnes from last year's 160 tonnes.
India's total gold imports in January rose to 100 tonnes --
their highest in 18 months -- as traders stocked up ahead of the
duty hike, according to industry group the Bombay Bullion
Association.
"A further rise in import duty is very much likely. Just see
the price movement," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private
bullion importing bank. Indian gold futures have fallen
nearly two percent so far in 2013.
"Despite the higher duty, local prices have gone down due to
the drop in overseas prices. The government wants to make gold
unattractive," the trader added.
Indians' passion for gold, seen by many as a hedge against
persistently high inflation, means bullion comes second only to
oil in the import bill of Asia's third-largest economy.
India is also concerned that buyers sit on gold, with 20,000
tonnes -- more than the stocks of the U.S. Federal Reserve --
kept outside the broader economy.
Much of rural India, however, lacks adequate banking to
offer alternative investment options, keeping gold popular. Less
than 10 percent of the total number of villages in India have
banks, the MMTC official said.
Indian gold demand could rise nearly 12 percent to as much
as 965 tonnes in 2013, the World Gold Council said last week,
without giving an estimate for imports. In 2012, imports
accounted for almost all the 864 tonnes of Indian gold demand.
