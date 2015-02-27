BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
MUMBAI Feb 27 Gold imports into India, the world's top consumer, jumped 55 percent to 57.2 tonnes in January from a year ago, local media reported ahead of an expected cut in the import duty in Saturday's federal budget.
India's trade data earlier this month reported January gold imports hit $1.56 billion, up 6.41 percent from a month ago. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees