NEW DELHI, Sept 17 India pushed import duty on
gold jewellery up by half to 15 percent, the finance ministry
said on Tuesday, setting it higher than raw gold duty in a move
aimed more at protecting the domestic jewellery industry than
stemming bullion imports.
India imported gold jewellery worth $137.57 million in the
four months from April to July this year -- a fraction of
overall bullion imports, which were $2.9 billion in July alone.
The government has curbed gold imports through measures
including three duty hikes this year to a record 10 percent and
the central bank has put tight restrictions on importers that
have sharply curtailed supplies.
India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, had imported a
record 162 tonnes in May and creating a headache for the
government which is trying to curb a wide current account
deficit and support a weak rupee.
Gold is the biggest non-essential item in India's import
bill but jewellery is a tiny fraction of the purchases.
The hike in import duty on jewellery had been a demand from
the industry to ensure the viability of the domestic jewellery
manufacturing, and avoid imports of cheaper jewellery from
Thailand, Malaysia or elsewhere.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Jo
Winterbottom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)