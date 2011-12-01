MUMBAI Dec 1 India gold futures eased a tad from a 2-week high, weighed by a stronger Indian rupee, but the losses were not enough to attract physical players seeking to stock up for the wedding season, dealers said on Thursday.

* At 1:34 p.m., the most-active December gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.25 percent lower at 28,989 rupees per 10 grams, retreating from the previous session's two week high of 29,186 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 16.

* The Indian rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, surged to a near two-week high on Thursday. A stronger rupee makes the yellow metal cheaper.

* Physical traders were unwilling to get stuck with high priced stocks and waited for a price dip. Premiums charged on London prices stayed steady at $1-1.2 an ounce.

* "Demand is okay... premiums seem steady," said a dealer with a private, bullion-importing bank in Mumbai.

* Wedding season will peak this month in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion.

* Silver futures traded lower on Thursday following overseas markets. The most-traded December silver on the MCX was down 0.40 percent at 55,300 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,327 28,962

Silver .999/kg 55,641 53,876

At 1:23 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

=========================================================

Dec gold 29,012 -49

Dec silver 55,408 -112 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)