MUMBAI Dec 1 India gold futures eased a
tad from a 2-week high, weighed by a stronger Indian rupee, but
the losses were not enough to attract physical players seeking
to stock up for the wedding season, dealers said on Thursday.
* At 1:34 p.m., the most-active December gold on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.25 percent lower at 28,989
rupees per 10 grams, retreating from the previous session's two
week high of 29,186 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 16.
* The Indian rupee, which plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal,
surged to a near two-week high on Thursday. A stronger rupee
makes the yellow metal cheaper.
* Physical traders were unwilling to get stuck with high
priced stocks and waited for a price dip. Premiums charged on
London prices stayed steady at $1-1.2 an ounce.
* "Demand is okay... premiums seem steady," said a dealer
with a private, bullion-importing bank in Mumbai.
* Wedding season will peak this month in India, the world's
biggest buyer of bullion.
* Silver futures traded lower on Thursday following overseas
markets. The most-traded December silver on the MCX was
down 0.40 percent at 55,300 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,327 28,962
Silver .999/kg 55,641 53,876
At 1:23 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Dec gold 29,012 -49
Dec silver 55,408 -112
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)