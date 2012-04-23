A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries a gold earring inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

MUMBAI Indian gold futures are likely to extend gains for a fifth straight week to hit a more than 7-week high helped by a weaker rupee and physical buying during the country's second-biggest gold-buying festival.

The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was flat at 28,697 rupees per 10 grams, after gaining 2.4 percent in the previous four weeks.

"Rupee weakness would support domestic prices despite a fall in international prices," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director of Commtrendz Research.

The rupee, which is expected to weaken against the dollar this week, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

Light physical buying for Akshaya Tritiya, the biggest gold buying festival after Dhanteras, could also help sentiment.

Gold watchers are eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting from Tuesday, at which the prospect of more monetary easing is set to be addressed.

In the international market, gold prices eased towards $1,630 an ounce as data showing German manufacturing shrank at its fastest pace in nearly three years in April hurt the euro, though moves were muted ahead of the Fed meeting. <GOL/>

Silver is also expected to edge higher along with the yellow metal. Silver traded at 56,162 rupees per kg, up 0.63 percent on the day.

"Buying is advised in silver at 55,500, for a target of 57,500, and a stop loss of 54,700 rupees," said Sugandha Sachdeva, head of metals, energy and currency research at Religare Commodities.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)