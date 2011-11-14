MUMBAI Nov 14 India gold futures are
likely to extend last week's gains helped by a weaker dollar
overseas, which increases appeal of the yellow metal as an
alternative investment, analysts said.
At 4:04 p.m., the most-traded gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last traded 0.24
percent higher at 28,954 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had
struck an all-time high of 29,123 rupees last week.
"We are expecting gold to remain bullish this week as euro
is expected to remain at the higher side," Subhrasom De, an
analyst with Karvy Comtrade. Buying could be done at
28,700/28,550 rupees for a target of 29,400/29,550 rupees.
The dollar and gold always move in the opposite direction as
the two compete for funds overseas.
The euro slipped against the dollar on Monday with nerves
ahead of an Italian bond auction undermining initial optimism
about the prospect of crisis-fighting reforms under new
governments in Italy and Greece.
On Sunday, Italy's president appointed former European
Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government charged with
implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered
the whole euro zone.
Slack physical demand could keep the upside in prices
limited. Traders awaited fall in prices to book the yellow metal
for the wedding season, which will last till December in India,
the world's biggest buyer of bullion.
Silver futures are also likely to advance following record
yellow metal.
Silver for December delivery on the MCX was almost
flat at 57,673 rupees per kg.
Buy above 58,500 rupees, for a target of 60,500 rupees, said
De.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)