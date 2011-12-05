MUMBAI Dec 5 India gold, which traded
steady on Monday, are likely to near the all-time high helped by
safe haven buying, and silver is likely to follow suit, analysts
said.
The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.05 percent lower at 29,184
rupees per 10 grams. The contract had struck a record high of
29,516 rupees on Nov. 15.
"Euro zone solution can drive all asset prices higher. Crude
rising higher could trigger inflationary concerns again," said
Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research in
Mumbai.
Later in the day, French President Nicholas Sarkozy and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet to align their
positions on closer fiscal integration of the region, before a
European Central Bank meeting and a European Union summit later
in the week.
Lacklustre demand from the physical market could limit the
upside in prices, analysts said. Wedding season is currently
underway in India, the world's biggest consumer of gold.
"At average levels we can go for a buy," said said Ramesh
Chenchela, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade, adding buying could
be done at 28,760-28,800 rupees for a target of 29,230/29,500
rupees, with a stop loss of 28,500 rupees.
The most-traded silver for February delivery on the MCX
was 0.28 percent higher at 57,359 rupees per kg.
"We will remain neutral this week. Overall, it should move
up with gold and base metals, but technical picture looks
mixed," said Thiagarajan.
Silver may trade in the range of 55,250-59,780, said Karvy's
Chenchela.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)