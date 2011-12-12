MUMBAI Dec 12 India gold futures, which
hit their lowest level in a week, are likely to extend losses
following weak equity markets, while silver is likely to extend
losses by more than 2 percent following the yellow metal.
"Gold's co-relation with equities is very strong now. And
with Europe getting deeper into crisis, gold's fall could be
accelerated," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with
Commtrendz Research.
The lack of confidence in Europe pushed investors into the
relative safety of the U.S. dollar, rather than gold, which has
fallen by about 5 percent in the last week alone.
The U.S. currency and the yellow metal move in opposite
direction as the two compete for funds.
The most-traded February gold contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) contract was 0.67 percent lower at
28,911 rupees per 10 grams at 4:56 p.m . , after hitting
the lowest level since Dec. 6 of 28,836 rupees.
"Gold is not looking good and is headed to 28,200/28,300
rupee levels," said Thiagarajan, adding sell MCX gold on rallies
to 28,850, with a stop loss of 29,000, for a target of 28,200
rupees.
The weak buying trend is likely to continue in India, the
world's biggest consumer of bullion, and likely to weigh on
prices.
The most-active silver for March delivery on the MCX
was 1.02 percent lower at 56,353 rupees per kg.
Silver may trade in the range of 55,000-56,500 rupees, said
Thiagarajan.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)