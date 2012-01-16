MUMBAI Jan 16 Gold futures in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, are likely to trade higher this week, but expectations of a stronger rupee could limit the upside, analysts said.

At 5:48 p.m., the most-active February gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.09 percent higher at 27,533 rupees per 10 grams.

"It is unlikely to fall in the international markets with Iran making offensive statements," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Mumbai-based firm Commtrendz Research.

"The euro too is on the verge of bottoming out as the event which everybody feared (downgrades) has got over," said Thiagarajan.

Gold's relationship to bad news on the euro zone debt crisis has been volatile in the last year, with the metal sometimes benefiting from fears over currency debasement, sometimes falling victim to a rising dollar.

Correspondingly, domestic prices may not move higher because rupee may start to appreciate, said Thiagarajan

Thiagarajan recommends buying gold on dips to 27,450 rupees with a stop loss of 27,300, targeting 27,700.

Silver prices are likely to rise for a third week in a row following the yellow metal.

Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.38 percent higher at 52,320 rupees per kg, after gaining 2 percent in the previous two weeks.

Buy silver on dips to 52,900 rupees for a target of 53,800, said Thiagarajan. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)