MUMBAI, April 3 Indian gold futures are likely to edge higher this week in low volume trade, helped by a weaker dollar overseas, though prices could be weighed by poor demand as jewellers' continue their protest against levies.

"Improvement in the U.S. economy will drive risk appetite," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research.

The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was flat at 28,560 rupees per 10 grams.

Buying could be advised in gold on dips at around 28,500, with a stop loss of 28,400, and targeting 28,675, said Tejas Seth, senior analyst with SMC Global.

Dollar and gold often move in opposite direction as the two compete for funds globally. Investors will also be eyeing the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting due later in the day.

The minutes will provide further insight on how actively the central bank is considering additional steps to boost growth. Fed policymakers on Monday signalled little appetite for further monetary steps to stimulate U.S. growth in an economy that is gradually strengthening.

Indian gold traders have been protesting since March 17 an excise levy on unbranded jewellery of 0.3 percent, and a tax collected at source on transactions worth more than 200,000 rupees. The annual budget also doubled import duty on gold to 4 percent on value.

Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.57 percent lower at 57,276 rupees per kg.

Buy silver at around 57,200 rupees, with a stop loss at 56,800, targeting 57,800-58,000, said Seth. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)