MUMBAI, April 16 Indian gold futures are likely
to extend losses this week, falling below a one-week low touched
on Monday, hurt by a firm dollar overseas, although a revival in
physical demand ahead of key festival could limit the downside,
analysts said.
The most-active gold for May delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.40 percent lower at 28,470 rupees
per 10 grams, after hitting 28,441 rupees, its lowest since
April 10.
"Gold could fall on dollar strengthening and Chinese
economic weakness," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with
Commtrendz Research. He advises selling gold if it rises to
28,700 rupees, with a stop loss of 28,900, targeting 28,000
rupees.
The U.S. dollar and gold often move in opposite direction as
the two compete for funds globally.
Silver futures are likely to fall tracking the yellow metal.
However, jewellers are expected to stock up ahead of a key
gold buying festival, limiting the downside in prices, traders
said. The Indian wedding season is at its peak now, and Akshaya
Tritiya, one of the biggest gold buying festivals, falls later
this month.
Silver for May delivery on the MCX was flat at
55,585 rupees per kilogram. Thiagarajan advises selling silver
on rallies to 56,100/56,200 rupees, with a stop loss of 56,600,
targeting 54,500.
