MUMBAI, June 11 Indian gold futures are likely
to recover this week on expectations of a further fall in the
rupee and the return of risk appetite for the yellow metal.
At 1058 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.44 percent
higher at 29,673 rupees per 10 grams, recovering from the
previous week's losses of about 2 percent.
"Buying at support of 29,400/29,450 in gold could be a good
strategy," said Pranav Mer, senior analyst with Mangal Keshav.
The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important role
in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
The euro zone's decision to help Spain's battered banks,
boosts risky assets like the yellow metal and pressures the
dollar.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain
up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering
banks, providing relief for markets that have lately been
gripped with fear of a potential breakdown of the euro zone.
Silver futures are likely to follow gold.
Buying is advised in silver at 54,200 rupees, for a target
of 55,250 rupees, said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with
Commtrendz Research.
Silver traded at 54,715 rupees per kg on Monday, up 0.93
percent on day.
Recommendation Buying level Target Stop Loss
Mangal Keshav 29,400-29,450 30,000 Below 29,300
Commtrendz 29,500 29,950 29,400
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)