MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian gold futures are likely to
extend losses for a fifth week, breaking their lowest level in
more than a month, weighed by a stronger dollar.
The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.34 percent higher at 31,272
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 31,081 rupees
earlier in the day, nearing a level last seen on Aug. 31.
Selling is advised on rallies in gold at 31,350 rupees, with
a stop loss at 31,500 rupees, targeting 31,000 rupees, said
Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research in
Mumbai, adding the firm dollar could weigh on prices.
The dollar rose on concerns about the outlook for the global
economy and company earnings, recouping losses from the previous
session that followed strong U.S. jobs data. Gold and dollar
often move in opposite direction as the two compete for funds
globally.
"Once it goes close to a support of 30,800 rupees, then some
bargain hunting could begin," said Thiagarajan.
Falling crude oil prices are also likely to weigh on prices
of the yellow metal, which is also considered as a hedge against
inflation.
A revival in imports ahead of festivals could keep the
downside in prices limited, analysts said. The festival and
wedding season will start picking up in late October and peak
next month during Diwali and Dhanteras, traditionally occasions
for buying gold.
Silver extended losses for another session to its lowest in
more than a month following copper, another industrial metal.
Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.77 percent
lower at 61,324 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of 61,043
rupees earlier in the session, a level last seen on Sept. 5.
Selling is also advised on rallies in silver at 61,900
rupees, with a target of 60,500 rupees, said Thiagarajan.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)