MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian gold futures are likely to extend losses for a fifth week, breaking their lowest level in more than a month, weighed by a stronger dollar.

The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.34 percent higher at 31,272 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 31,081 rupees earlier in the day, nearing a level last seen on Aug. 31.

Selling is advised on rallies in gold at 31,350 rupees, with a stop loss at 31,500 rupees, targeting 31,000 rupees, said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research in Mumbai, adding the firm dollar could weigh on prices.

The dollar rose on concerns about the outlook for the global economy and company earnings, recouping losses from the previous session that followed strong U.S. jobs data. Gold and dollar often move in opposite direction as the two compete for funds globally.

"Once it goes close to a support of 30,800 rupees, then some bargain hunting could begin," said Thiagarajan.

Falling crude oil prices are also likely to weigh on prices of the yellow metal, which is also considered as a hedge against inflation.

A revival in imports ahead of festivals could keep the downside in prices limited, analysts said. The festival and wedding season will start picking up in late October and peak next month during Diwali and Dhanteras, traditionally occasions for buying gold.

Silver extended losses for another session to its lowest in more than a month following copper, another industrial metal.

Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.77 percent lower at 61,324 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of 61,043 rupees earlier in the session, a level last seen on Sept. 5.

Selling is also advised on rallies in silver at 61,900 rupees, with a target of 60,500 rupees, said Thiagarajan. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)