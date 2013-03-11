BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
MUMBAI, March 11 Gold futures in India, which hit their lowest level in eight months, are likely to recover from the multi-months low, helped by bargain buying.
The actively traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.11 percent higher at 29,378 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 29,111 rupees last week, a level last seen in mid-July.
"Most negative factors have been priced in. Gold is finding good physical bargain hunting interest at lower levels," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research.
Gold has shed about 5 percent so far in 2013, weighed by a stronger dollar overseas amid optimism of a bounce back in U.S. economy. Gold acts as an alternative investment to the dollar.
Buying is advised on dips to 29,250 rupees, for a target of 29,850 rupees, with a stop loss of 29,100 rupees.
Silver for May delivery was 0.17 percent lower at 54,763 rupees per kg.
Buy silver on dips to 54,000, with a stop loss of 53,700, targeting 55,200, said Thiagarajan. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
* Says Bhalendra Pal Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: